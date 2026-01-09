What to Know About the Local Rules of the 86th District Court in Kaufman County

Attorneys and pro se litigants appearing in the 86th District Court operate under a detailed set of local rules that directly affect how cases progress from filing to final resolution. Issued by District Judge Casey Blair, these rules govern motion practice, hearings, trials, and courtroom conduct, with a strong emphasis on preparation and professionalism.

Motion Practice and Hearings

One of the most significant requirements is that the party filing a motion bears the responsibility for advancing it. Motions requiring hearings must be coordinated with the court administrator, and no hearing will be set until the moving party has conferred with opposing counsel and filed a proper certificate of conference. This applies to most civil and family-law disputes and is strictly enforced.

Judicial Approval for Certain Orders

Orders involving contempt, writs, injunctive relief, protective orders, or extensions of temporary restraining orders require judicial approval before being placed on the docket. Other hearings may be set using a standardized notice signed by the court administrator, streamlining routine matters while preserving judicial oversight for higher-risk proceedings.

Trial Scheduling and Expectations

Final trials and scheduling are another area where the court’s expectations are clear. Cases are commonly set for scheduling conferences, and parties must attend unless an agreed scheduling order is submitted in advance. Those orders must include a firm trial date, discovery deadlines, mediation details, and confirmation that mediation will be completed at least five weeks before trial. Even at the temporary orders stage, the court requires parties to commit to a final trial date.

Importance of Local Rules

According to Scott Gray, these local rules are especially important in family and civil cases, which make up a large portion of the 86th District Court’s docket.

“In family law cases like divorce and custody disputes, and in complex civil cases, the local rules of the 86th District Court really matter,” Gray said. “Deadlines for hearings, mediation requirements, and even how orders are presented to the court can affect the outcome of a case. If you don’t understand the local rules, you can lose momentum or miss opportunities to resolve issues efficiently.”

Pretrial Deadlines and Courtroom Conduct

The rules also impose firm pretrial deadlines. Most substantive motions must be heard at least ten days before trial, and motions for summary judgment must be set no later than 45 days after a response is filed. Cases that sit idle for extended periods risk dismissal for want of prosecution, even after a settlement has been announced if the agreement is not promptly reduced to writing.

Finally, the court’s expectations extend to the courtroom itself. Professional attire is mandatory for all appearances, including virtual proceedings. Criminal cases are never heard by Zoom, and defendants must personally appear at every setting. Exhibits for virtual hearings must be submitted in advance and properly presented by counsel.

Conclusion

For lawyers and litigants alike, the message from the 86th District Court is straightforward: knowing and following the local rules is essential. In family and civil cases especially, attention to these procedures can mean the difference between steady progress and costly delays.