KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — A winter storm is expected to impact portions of north Texas beginning late Tuesday night into Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.
According to the latest winter storm product issued by the National Weather Service around noon on Tuesday, Kaufman County will only see trace amount of precipitation and has so far avoided any Winter Storm Warnings and Advisories.
"Most wintry weather and associated impacts are expected to occur west of I-35 and north of I-20 where a Winter Storm Warning is in effect," stated the National Weather Service. "Travel impacts due to accumulating snow, sleet, and ice will affect the morning commute."
Wintry weather is expected to continue into the day on Wednesday with travel delays with any accumulations of wintry precipitation.
Additional light sleet or snow is also possible late Wednesday night across portions of Central Texas, but no accumulations or impacts are expected, stated the National Weather Service.
A low chance of thunderstorms will return to the area early next week.