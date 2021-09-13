FORNEY, Texas — North Forney scored on their second possession of the game via a 74-yard touchdown strike from junior quarterback Mike Phillips to freshmen wide receiver Ledarious Jones. That’s all the offense North Forney mustered on Friday night.
The Falcons defense played well in the first half allowing 3 points. They also started off the second half with an interception thanks to senior linebacker Lemarcus Kirk.
The defense began to tire out as the second half worn on and Brewer went on to score 5 second half touchdowns including a 76-yard punt return in the third quarter.
The Falcons were able to tack on two second half points when junior defensive lineman Nick Acuna blocked an extra point that was scooped up and returned all the way back by senior defensive back Demarques Taylor.
North Forney was outgained on the night 514 -170 in total yardage on the night.
The Falcons begin district play next week with the annual Unity Bowl against the Forney Jackrabbits.