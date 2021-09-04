FORNEY, Texas — The Forney High School Jackrabbits fell to the Midlothian Panthers on Friday night, 42-13, in an away-matchup at Midlothian's Don Floyd Field.
The Panthers defense held the Jackrabbits scoreless in the first half.
In the third quarter, the Jackrabbits broke the scoreless streak on a 5-play, 67-yard drive.
Quarterback Jake White connected with Ashton Ford on a 5-yard pass, White rushed for 23 yards, connected with Alijah Merkson for another 37 yards, then White snuck in the remaining yard for a touchdown.
Mid-way through the fourth quarter, the Jackrabbits would see the endzone again following a 9-play, 65-yard drive riddled with offensive and defensive penalties.
On the drive, White connected with Will Wimberly for 18 yards, Wimberly rushed for another 23, White connected with Ford for 5, White rushed for 10 then connected with Andrew Gafford for 11. A subsequent pass completion resulted in -7 yards. White connected with Zachary Fuller on two passes of 6 and 4 yards, with the later in the endzone.
The final scoring drive for the Jackrabbits, Forney saw three penalties for 20 yards and Midlothian one for 15 yards.
White would end up throwing for 170 yards, a passing touchdown, 56 yards rushing, and a rushing touchdown on the night. Wimberly rushed for 23 and 32 receiving yards. Zachary Fuller received for 10 yards and a touchdown.
Jon'Richard Washington rushed for 20 while on the receiving end, Merkson received for a total of 67 yards, Andrew Gafford for 32, Kofi Eduful for 26, Kristian Baker for 9, and Ashton Ford for 3 — amounting to Forney's 260 total offensive yards.
Both Forney and Midlothian tallied 9 penalties each, Forney for 67 yards and Midlothian for 151.
Next week, on Thursday, September 9, 2021, at 7 p.m., the Forney High School Jackrabbits takes on Texarkana Texas at City Bank Stadium as they prepare for their first district matchup against cross-town rival North Forney High School.