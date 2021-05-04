FORNEY, Texas — For the first time in school history, the North Forney High School baseball team has clinched the district's top spot and seed going into the playoffs.
The North Forney Falcons baseball team was named District Champions following their season finale in Greenville last night.
The Falcons ended the season with a 13-1 record in district and 28-4-1 overall.
"It has been a remarkable season for this incredible team of athletes and coaches," read a statement on the district's athletic webpage.
The Falcons will now move to Bi-District against Ennis High School. Game 1 is scheduled for Thursday, May 6, 2021, at 7:30 p.m. at Irving High School. Game 2 is scheduled for Friday, May 7, at 7:30 p.m., also at Irving High School.