FORNEY, Texas — Today, the North Forney Sapphire Strutters and the Royals competed at the Showtime International DFW Area Championship at Eaton High School in Fort Worth, Texas.
The Sapphire Strutters earned the following awards:
OFFICERS
- Sweepstakes and Judges Award
- Best in Category Jazz
- Best in Category Prop
- Best in Category Contemporary
- Grand Champions
- Best of the Best Award
TEAM
- Sweepstakes and Judges Award
- Best in Category Jazz
- Best in Category High Kick
- Best in Category Prop
- Best in Category Hip Hop
- Solo Finalist - Bianca Monrreal
- Precision Applause Award - Hip Hop
- Supreme High Point Officer Prop
- Supreme High Point Team Jazz
- Supreme High Point Team Prop
- Supreme High Point Team Hip Hop
OVERALL AWARDS
- GRAND CHAMPIONS
- TOP 3 BEST OF THE BEST Awards
The Royals earned the following awards:
- Sweepstakes and Judges Award
- Best in Category Jazz Runner Up
- Best in Category Novelty
- Best in Category Pom
- Best in Category Military
- Supreme High Point Military
- Supreme High Point Novelty
- Grand Champions