Community Mourns the Loss of Officer Elijah Garretson

The Forney community is in mourning following the line of duty death of Officer Elijah Garretson, badge number 118. Officer Garretson tragically lost his life while serving the residents of Forney, leaving behind a legacy of dedication and service.

Incident Details

On January 10, 2026, an officer-involved shooting resulted in the death of Officer Garretson while he was on duty. In response to the incident, the Texas Rangers have been engaged to conduct a thorough investigation. The suspect involved in the situation was located and, after an extended negotiation attempt, tragically took his own life.

A Call for Patience and Respect

As the community grapples with this devastating loss, the Forney Police Department is requesting understanding and patience from the public. The department, alongside Officer Garretson’s family and the broader law enforcement community, is navigating a deeply emotional time. In light of the ongoing investigation, no further details will be released at this time, as respect for all those affected remains a priority.

Community Support

The loss of Officer Garretson is felt deeply throughout the community. As residents come together to honor his memory, support for his family and fellow officers is paramount. The Forney Police Department encourages community members to stand united in remembrance of Officer Garretson’s commitment to public service and the safety of the community.