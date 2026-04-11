$13 Million Self-Storage Complex Planned for FM 741 Corridor

Forney, TX - A significant new commercial development is set to reshape the landscape just north of Interstate 20, as plans for a $13 million self-storage facility have been unveiled. The project, branded as Forney Self Storage for Cube Smart, will bring 128,900 square feet of new storage capacity t...

$13 Million Self-Storage Complex Planned for FM 741 Corridor

Forney, TX - A significant new commercial development is set to reshape the landscape just north of Interstate 20, as plans for a $13 million self-storage facility have been unveiled. The project, branded as Forney Self Storage for Cube Smart, will bring 128,900 square feet of new storage capacity to the rapidly growing FM 741 corridor.

Project Scope and Location

Located at 8078 FM 741, the site is situated just south of Forney High School. This strategic placement positions the facility to serve both the burgeoning residential neighborhoods in the immediate vicinity and the commercial traffic moving along the I-20 artery. The development is designed as a comprehensive storage campus, featuring five primary self-storage buildings complemented by two large-scale RV canopy storage structures.

Economic Impact and Construction Timeline

Developed by CM Realty LLC, the project represents a $13 million private investment into the local tax base. While self-storage facilities typically operate with a lean on-site staff, the construction phase is expected to generate a notable boost in local employment, creating numerous jobs for area contractors, engineers, and tradespeople throughout the building process. Construction is slated to begin on March 2, 2026, with an anticipated completion date of January 29, 2027.

Managing Growth and Infrastructure

As Forney continues to see rapid residential expansion, the demand for auxiliary space for vehicles and household goods has surged. This development provides a necessary solution for residents navigating smaller lot sizes or deed restrictions that limit on-site storage.

However, the project also highlights the ongoing conversation regarding infrastructure in our area. With the site located on a key thoroughfare near a major high school, residents have expressed valid concerns regarding traffic flow and congestion. As development continues to accelerate along FM 741, the city and developers will need to ensure that site access points are designed to minimize disruption to school-related traffic and daily commuters. Integrating such large-scale facilities requires careful attention to traffic patterns to ensure that the continued commercial prosperity of Forney does not come at the expense of daily convenience for its citizens.

The facility, which will be managed by Cube Smart, marks another chapter in the transformation of the land surrounding I-20, transitioning from undeveloped acreage into a robust commercial hub designed to support the needs of our growing population.