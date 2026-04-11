Fiber Expansion Project to Impact Redbud Road Area

Published: April 11, 2026 By Mandy Travis
Fiber Expansion Project to Impact Redbud Road Area

Residents living in the Redbud Road area should expect to see crews from Ritter Communications in their neighborhoods in the coming weeks. The company is beginning the initial phases of a fiber installation project designed to expand high-speed internet infrastructure throughout Forney. Before any p...

Fiber Expansion Project to Impact Redbud Road Area

Ritter Communications to Begin Utility Assessments

Residents living in the Redbud Road area should expect to see crews from Ritter Communications in their neighborhoods in the coming weeks. The company is beginning the initial phases of a fiber installation project designed to expand high-speed internet infrastructure throughout Forney. Before any physical construction begins, technicians will be surveying the area to finalize installation routes. These crews are tasked with inspecting utility easements and walking through residential alleys to assess the local landscape.

What Residents Should Expect

City officials noted that Ritter Communications crews are authorized to access these areas because the work is taking place within designated utility easements, which are primarily held by Oncor. To ensure transparency throughout the project, the company has committed to a notification protocol for homeowners. Before entering a property to perform an inspection, crews plan to knock on doors to alert residents. If a resident is not home, the technicians will leave a door hanger providing information about the activity in the area.

Affected Locations

The upcoming inspections will focus on several specific corridors within the city:

  • Areas south of FM 740

  • The intersection of Ranch Road and Pinson

  • The corridor extending southwest toward Brazos

  • Sections extending to Lovers Lane

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