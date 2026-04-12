Wingstop Set for Modern Refresh at Shoppes at Mustang Crossing

Forney, TX - Residents looking to get their fix of lemon pepper wings will soon see a fresh look at a local favorite. A $150,000 renovation project is officially on the books for the Wingstop located at 1012 US-80, Suite 100, within the bustling Shoppes at Mustang Crossing development.While Forney c...

Wingstop Set for Modern Refresh at Shoppes at Mustang Crossing

Forney, TX - Residents looking to get their fix of lemon pepper wings will soon see a fresh look at a local favorite. A $150,000 renovation project is officially on the books for the Wingstop located at 1012 US-80, Suite 100, within the bustling Shoppes at Mustang Crossing development.

Revitalizing a Community Staple

While Forney continues to experience rapid commercial expansion, the investment by Pursley Simmons LLC and Figgletiggle LLC highlights a commitment to maintaining and upgrading the city’s existing retail landscape. The 1,254-square-foot facility is slated for a comprehensive interior facelift, which includes the installation of new interior partitions, a brand-new walk-in cooler, updated finishes, and necessary electrical and plumbing modifications to improve operational efficiency.

This project is part of a broader trend of upgrading established storefronts to meet the demands of our growing population. By reinvesting in the Shoppes at Mustang Crossing, developers are ensuring that high-traffic commercial hubs remain modern and inviting for local diners.

Construction Timeline and Impact

Construction is scheduled to begin on April 13, 2026, with an aggressive completion timeline set for May 15, 2026. Because the work is focused on the interior of the existing suite, disruptions to the surrounding highway traffic on US-80 are expected to be minimal.

However, as Forney continues to grow, residents remain keenly aware of the importance of balancing new business development with infrastructure capacity. The Shoppes at Mustang Crossing has long served as a vital retail node, and maintaining the quality of these facilities is essential to managing the city's economic vitality.

Economic Growth in Forney

This privately funded project serves as a reminder of Forney’s appeal to national brands. Beyond the immediate construction jobs created during the month-long renovation, the project preserves the long-term employment opportunities provided by the restaurant. As the city continues to navigate its ongoing "growth spurt," projects that enhance existing commercial spaces allow the community to benefit from updated amenities without requiring significant new land development.

For Wingstop enthusiasts, the wait for a refreshed dining experience will be short. Stay tuned to inForney.com for further updates on retail developments as we track the continued evolution of our city’s business landscape.