KAUFMAN, Texas — Former Crandall Police Chief Billy Wayne Kilgore has been sentenced by a Kaufman County judge today to 5 years in prison, $1,000 fine and court costs.
Kilgore previously pled guilty on two charges after being indicted with theft of a firearm by a public servant.
An arrest warrant affidavit, obtained by inForney.com, alleges Kilgore also took cash seized from a drug investigation and the evidence room log book to conceal the thefts.
According to the same affidavit, some of the weapons had been pawned at two separate Kaufman-area pawn shops and, upon questioning, Kilgore admitted to having the firearms. He would later become uncooperative in the investigation.
Crandall Police Chief Dean Winters, at the time of Kilgore's initial arrest, said the firearms which were pawned had been recovered and were not linked to any open investigations.
According to a plea agreement filed in the two firearm theft cases on February 18, 2020, and obtained by inForney.com, Kilgore is entered a plea of guilty in an open plea before 86th District Court Judge Casey Blair. A sentencing hearing, at the conclusion of a per-sentencing investigation, was held today.
Kilgore waived a jury trial and opted for sentencing by the judge. He was immediately remanded into custody.