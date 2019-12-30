FORNEY, Texas — A Forney-area man was arrested on robbery, assault, and theft charges after the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office executed arrests warrants during the overnight hours Saturday.
The execution of the search warrants at a residence in the 10000 block of Linda Circle, just outside the city limits of Forney in unincorporated Kaufman County, resulted in a brief search and the arrest of 28-year-old Chase Anthony Young.
Young, according to the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office, was wanted on warrants in connection with an incident on November 21, 2019, in which he allegedly assaulted a former girlfriend, robbed her of her cell phone, and stole her vehicle.
Kaufman County Sheriff's Office deputies served the arrest warrants on the night of Saturday, December 28, 2019, and Young was arrested after a brief search in the early morning hours of Sunday. The search included assistance from a K9 unit and a Texas Department of Public Safety helicopter.
Young was booked into the Kaufman County Jail charged with assaulting a family or household member with previous conviction, a third-degree felony; robbery, a second-degree felony; and theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000, a state-jail felony. Bonds were set at $15,000, $50,000, and $10,000, respectively. He was released Sunday after posting bond, according to county records.
His previous criminal history in Kaufman County includes 2009 convictions for assaulting a family or household member and failure to identify as a fugitive with intent to give false information. Although initially being placed on deferred adjudication, he was later sentenced to six years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice after a motion to revoke was granted.
Young was arrested by the Mesquite Police Department in September 2017 for compelling prostitution by force, threat, or fraud; trafficking of a person; and assault causes bodily injury to a family. On the first two charges, he was convicted on lesser offenses of prostitution and engaging in organized criminal activity in November 2018. According to Dallas County records, he served nine days in the county jail in accordance with a plea agreement.