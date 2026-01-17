Forney Fire Department Achieves Milestone with Over 9,000 Calls for Service in 2025

In a testament to their unwavering commitment to public safety, the Forney Fire Department responded to an impressive 9,011 calls for service in 2025. This remarkable achievement underscores the critical role the department plays in providing fire protection, emergency medical response, and public assistance throughout the Forney community.

Service Overview

The diverse nature of the calls highlights the multifaceted responsibilities of the Forney Fire Department. In addition to responding to emergencies, the department conducted numerous inspections and community outreach initiatives, fostering a safer environment for all residents.

Call Breakdown

Fire-Related Incidents: 257

Traffic Crashes and Incidents: 895

Alarm Activations: 994

Medical Responses: 3,952

Public Service Calls: 634

Investigations: 215

Inspections and Pre-Fire Planning: 1,825

Hazardous Conditions (No Fire): 239

A Commitment to Community Safety

Forney Fire Chief and the entire department express their gratitude for the trust and support from the community. Each call is an opportunity to serve and protect, reinforcing the bond between the firefighters and the residents they serve. The department remains dedicated to enhancing safety through rigorous training, public education, and proactive inspections.

As the Forney Fire Department moves forward, they continue to adapt and prepare for future challenges, ensuring they are always ready to respond to the needs of the community. Whether it's a medical emergency, a fire, or a hazardous situation, residents can rest assured that their firefighters are ready to act with professionalism and compassion.