FORNEY, Texas — Today, the Forney Police Department identified and charged two suspects in connection with an aggravated robbery at Dollar General late last month.
Around 10:15 p.m., on Saturday, October 24, 2020, the Forney Police Department responded to the Dollar General, located at 410 West Broad Street, in reference to an aggravated robbery.
"Two black males armed with handguns forced entry into the store taking cash from the register," read a statement from the Forney Police Department at the time. "One suspect removed children who were inside a vehicle located in the parking lot and forced them inside the store."
"A single shot was fired into the ceiling by one of the suspects," stated the department. No injuries were reported during the robbery.
Today, the Forney Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division identified and obtained arrest warrants for 21-year-old Phillip Deleon Anthony Dixon and 17-year-old Mario Lasonte Oliver. Both have been charged with two counts of aggravated robbery, first-degree felonies, in connection with the Forney robbery.
Publicly, the Mesquite Police Department identified Oliver as a suspect in connection with a series of aggravated robberies in the City of Mesquite. There, he faces three warrants for aggravated robbery.
Dixon is currently in the Collin County Jail where he will be served his Forney arrest warrants.
Oliver remains at large and should be considered armed and dangerous, police say.
The Forney Police Department and Mesquite Police Department are working with metroplex-area agencies investigating similar offenses.
If anyone has any additional information about this or any other incident, please contact the Forney Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 972-564-7607. You can also leave information anonymously at Kaufman County Crime Stoppers at 877-847-7522 or at http://kaufmancountycrimestoppers.org/ and if that information leads to an arrest, a reward could be granted to the caller.