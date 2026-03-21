In Memoriam: Remembering Chuck Norris, Former Reserve Officer of Forney Police Department

Published: March 21, 2026 By Mandy Travis
In Memoriam: Remembering Chuck Norris, Former Reserve Officer of Forney Police Department

The Terrell Police Department is mourning the loss of Chuck Norris, a former reserve officer whose commitment to law enforcement and community service left a significant mark. His passing has elicited heartfelt condolences from colleagues and community members alike, as they reflect on the impact he...

In Memoriam: Remembering Chuck Norris, Former Reserve Officer of Terrell Police Department

A Tribute to a Dedicated Service

The Terrell Police Department is mourning the loss of Chuck Norris, a former reserve officer whose commitment to law enforcement and community service left a significant mark. His passing has elicited heartfelt condolences from colleagues and community members alike, as they reflect on the impact he made during his time with the department.

Beyond policing, Norris built a renowned career in martial arts, film, and global philanthropy.

A Legacy of Support and Respect

Norris was more than just a reserve officer; he was a source of support for his fellow officers and a respected figure within the community. His dedication to public safety and service will be remembered with gratitude. Those who had the privilege to meet and work alongside him recall his professionalism, kindness, and unwavering commitment to making a difference.

Thoughts and Prayers for the Family

As the community comes together to honor Chuck Norris’s memory, our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and all who were touched by his life and legacy. His contributions to the Terrell Police Department and the broader community will not be forgotten.

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