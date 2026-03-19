Major Collision on US Highway 80 Involves Rideshare Driver and Police Vehicles

FORNEY, TX - A serious multi-vehicle accident unfolded late Wednesday night, March 18, 2026, on eastbound US Highway 80, leading to significant injuries and traffic disruption. Forney Police Department officers were already on the scene managing a major crash when the incident escalated.At approxima...

Major Collision on US Highway 80 Involves Rideshare Driver and Police Vehicles

FORNEY, TX - A serious multi-vehicle accident unfolded late Wednesday night, March 18, 2026, on eastbound US Highway 80, leading to significant injuries and traffic disruption. Forney Police Department officers were already on the scene managing a major crash when the incident escalated.

Incident Details

At approximately 10:55 PM, officers responded to the initial crash, using their patrol vehicles to block the highway and redirect traffic to the service road. The situation took a dire turn around 12:55 AM when a rideshare driver, while transporting a passenger, collided with two police vehicles that were stationed with their emergency lights flashing. The impact resulted in severe damage to all three vehicles involved.

Injuries and Medical Response

The collision had immediate consequences for the rideshare passenger, who suffered critical injuries and was airlifted to Methodist Medical Center in Dallas. The rideshare driver was also injured and transported by ambulance to Baylor Scott & White Dallas hospital. Fortunately, the two Forney police officers, who were not inside their vehicles at the time of the crash, did not sustain any injuries.

Investigation Underway

In the aftermath of the accident, accident investigators were dispatched to the scene to determine the cause of the collision. The Forney Police Department emphasizes the importance of safety and has issued a reminder to the public regarding the need for caution around emergency vehicles. When drivers observe emergency lights activated, they are urged to slow down, move over, and follow the directions provided by emergency crews.

This incident serves as a critical reminder of the hazards present on roadways, particularly when emergency responders are at work. The Forney community is encouraged to remain vigilant and prioritize safety as they navigate local roads.