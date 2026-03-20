Forney's Deputy Chief John Abernathy Graduates from the Esteemed FBI National Academy

The Forney community is filled with pride as we celebrate the accomplishments of Deputy Chief John Abernathy, who recently completed a rigorous training program at the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia. Chief White, also a graduate of the Academy, accompanied Deputy Chief Abernathy in a pho...

Forney's Deputy Chief John Abernathy Graduates from the Esteemed FBI National Academy

The Forney community is filled with pride as we celebrate the accomplishments of Deputy Chief John Abernathy, who recently completed a rigorous training program at the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia. Chief White, also a graduate of the Academy, accompanied Deputy Chief Abernathy in a photo honoring this significant achievement.

A Distinctive Program for Law Enforcement Leaders

The 297th session of the FBI National Academy brought together a diverse group of law enforcement professionals, comprising men and women from 48 states and the District of Columbia. This cohort also included 26 members from law enforcement agencies across 24 countries, as well as representatives from four military organizations and four federal civilian agencies.

Comprehensive Training and Academic Excellence

Renowned for its rigorous academic standards, the National Academy offers a comprehensive 10-week program that emphasizes advanced training in communication, leadership, and physical fitness. To qualify for this prestigious program, candidates must demonstrate a strong professional background within their respective agencies. On average, participants boast 21 years of law enforcement experience and typically return to their agencies in executive leadership roles.

World-Class Instruction and Accreditation

The training at the FBI National Academy is delivered by highly qualified instructors, including FBI special agents and other staff with advanced degrees. Many of these educators are recognized leaders in their fields on an international scale. Since 1972, participants have had the opportunity to earn undergraduate and graduate credits through the University of Virginia, which accredits all courses offered at the Academy.

A Legacy of Excellence

Since its inception in 1935, the FBI National Academy has graduated a remarkable total of 56,941 law enforcement professionals. The Academy is hosted at the FBI Training Academy in Quantico, the same facility where new special agents and intelligence analysts receive their training.

Congratulations to Deputy Chief John Abernathy on this significant achievement! His dedication to enhancing his skills and knowledge will undoubtedly benefit the Forney community and its commitment to public safety.