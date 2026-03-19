Shocking Child-Related Felony Lands Man in Kaufman County Jail, $200K Bond

Published: March 19, 2026 By InForneyLegalNews
Shocking Child-Related Felony Lands Man in Kaufman County Jail, $200K Bond

KAUFMAN COUNTY, TX — A man booked into the Kaufman County Jail early Tuesday morning is facing a first-degree felony charge of Sexual Performance by a Child under 14 (Produce/Direct/Promote), according to jail records.

Steven Alexander Romero, 28, was admitted to the Kaufman County Jail on March 18, 2026, at approximately 1:30 a.m. He is currently being held on a $200,000 surety bond. The arrest was made by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), and the charging agency is listed as Caldwell, indicating the case originates from Caldwell County, Texas, located in Central Texas near Lockhart, just south of Austin.

Understanding the Charge

Under Texas Penal Code § 43.25, “Sexual Performance by a Child” involves the use of a minor in a sexual performance. The law criminalizes conduct where a person knowingly:

  • Employs, authorizes, or induces a child to engage in sexual conduct for a performance, or

  • Produces, directs, or promotes such a performance

When the alleged victim is under the age of 14, the offense is elevated to its most serious level.

Range of Punishment

This charge is classified as a First-Degree Felony in Texas.

If convicted, the punishment range includes:

  • 5 to 99 years or life in prison

  • Up to a $10,000 fine

  • Mandatory sex offender registration

The high bond set in this case reflects the severity of the allegation and the potential penalties involved.

Why the Suspect Is in Kaufman County

Although the charge originates from Caldwell County, defendants are sometimes arrested in other counties. Romero will ultimately be transferred back to Caldwell County as the case proceeds.

Presumption of Innocence

All information in this report is based on Kaufman County Jail records. It is important to remember that all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

Source: Kaufman County Jail Booking Records (March 18, 2026)

Related Articles

Forney ISD Students Shine at FBLA State Leadership Conference
Forney ISD Students Shine at FBLA State Leadership Conference

Forney ISD Students Shine at FBLA State Leadership Conference

In a remarkable display of talent and determination, nine exceptional students from Forney Independent School District recently represented their district at the FBLA (Future Business Leaders of America) State Leadership Conference held at the Kalahari Resort in Round Rock. These outstanding young w...

March 18, 2026 Read More
Forney's Future Builders Shine at SkillsUSA District 5 Competition
Forney's Future Builders Shine at SkillsUSA District 5 Competition

Forney's Future Builders Shine at SkillsUSA District 5 Competition

The SkillsUSA Construction Team from The OC has made a remarkable impact at the recent District 5 competition held at Texas State Technical College in Waco. Each member of this dedicated team showcased their skills and professionalism, culminating in an impressive haul of medals.The spotlight was on...

March 18, 2026 Read More
Kaufman County Jail Releases: March 13–16, 2026
Kaufman County Jail Releases: March 13–16, 2026

Kaufman County Jail Releases: March 13–16, 2026

March 17, 2026 Read More
Beware: Jury Duty Scam Targeting Kaufman County Residents
Beware: Jury Duty Scam Targeting Kaufman County Residents

Beware: Jury Duty Scam Targeting Kaufman County Residents

March 17, 2026 Read More
Forney Animal Shelter Raises Awareness on Pet Recovery Scam Following Luna's Return
Forney Animal Shelter Raises Awareness on Pet Recovery Scam Following Luna's Return

Forney Animal Shelter Raises Awareness on Pet Recovery Scam Following Luna's Return

The Forney Animal Shelter is urging pet owners to remain vigilant after a concerning incident involving a missing dog, Luna, a Belgian Malinois. Thankfully, Luna has been safely reunited with her family, but the circumstances surrounding her recovery have highlighted a potential scam targeting distr...

March 17, 2026 Read More
Forney Man Arrested on Charges of Aggravated Robbery and Resisting Arrest
Forney Man Arrested on Charges of Aggravated Robbery and Resisting Arrest

Forney Man Arrested on Charges of Aggravated Robbery and Resisting Arrest

March 17, 2026 Read More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
×