Shocking Child-Related Felony Lands Man in Kaufman County Jail, $200K Bond

KAUFMAN COUNTY, TX — A man booked into the Kaufman County Jail early Tuesday morning is facing a first-degree felony charge of Sexual Performance by a Child under 14 (Produce/Direct/Promote), according to jail records.

Steven Alexander Romero, 28, was admitted to the Kaufman County Jail on March 18, 2026, at approximately 1:30 a.m. He is currently being held on a $200,000 surety bond. The arrest was made by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), and the charging agency is listed as Caldwell, indicating the case originates from Caldwell County, Texas, located in Central Texas near Lockhart, just south of Austin.

Understanding the Charge

Under Texas Penal Code § 43.25, “Sexual Performance by a Child” involves the use of a minor in a sexual performance. The law criminalizes conduct where a person knowingly:

Employs, authorizes, or induces a child to engage in sexual conduct for a performance, or

Produces, directs, or promotes such a performance

When the alleged victim is under the age of 14, the offense is elevated to its most serious level.

Range of Punishment

This charge is classified as a First-Degree Felony in Texas.

If convicted, the punishment range includes:

5 to 99 years or life in prison

Up to a $10,000 fine

Mandatory sex offender registration

The high bond set in this case reflects the severity of the allegation and the potential penalties involved.

Why the Suspect Is in Kaufman County

Although the charge originates from Caldwell County, defendants are sometimes arrested in other counties. Romero will ultimately be transferred back to Caldwell County as the case proceeds.

Presumption of Innocence

All information in this report is based on Kaufman County Jail records. It is important to remember that all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

Source: Kaufman County Jail Booking Records (March 18, 2026)