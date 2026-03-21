Forney Fire Department: Major Renovation of Fire Station No. 2 Underway

The Forney Fire Department is thrilled to announce that Fire Station No. 2 is undergoing a significant renovation and expansion project, valued at $7.7 million. This initiative aims to enhance the facilities and ensure that the department is well-equipped to serve our community effectively.Fire stat...

Forney Fire Department: Major Renovation of Fire Station No. 2 Underway

Exciting Developments for the Community

The Forney Fire Department is thrilled to announce that Fire Station No. 2 is undergoing a significant renovation and expansion project, valued at $7.7 million. This initiative aims to enhance the facilities and ensure that the department is well-equipped to serve our community effectively.

Fire stations serve as critical lifelines, providing emergency response, disaster support, safety education, and community reassurance every single day. Modern amenities ensure firefighters can train effectively, rest properly between calls, and respond faster in life-threatening situations. Investing in these upgrades directly strengthens public safety, improves response times, and supports the well-being of those who protect and serve.

What’s Coming to Fire Station No. 2

The renovation will introduce a variety of new features and upgrades, including:

New apparatus bay

Training stair tower

Exercise room

Upgraded bunk areas

Renovated kitchen & day room

Expanded parking

Critical utility improvements

Project Timeline

Construction commenced in June of 2025 and is on schedule for completion in the Summer/Fall of 2026. The Forney Fire Department is looking forward to unveiling these vital improvements that will significantly enhance their operations and their service to the community.



All images credited to Forney Fire Department's Facebook page.