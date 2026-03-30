Investigation Underway Following Shooting Incident In Crandall's Heartland Community

Published: March 30, 2026 By Mandy Travis
Investigation Underway Following Shooting Incident In Crandall's Heartland Community

Date: March 29, 2026Crandall, TX – A shooting incident in the Heartland Community has prompted an ongoing investigation by local authorities. On March 29, 2026, at approximately 7:27 PM, Crandall Police Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 3000 block of Fletcher Road.Upon arrival, offi...

Investigation Underway Following Shooting Incident In Crandall's Heartland Community

Date: March 29, 2026

Incident Overview

Crandall, TX – A shooting incident in the Heartland Community has prompted an ongoing investigation by local authorities. On March 29, 2026, at approximately 7:27 PM, Crandall Police Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 3000 block of Fletcher Road.

Details of the Incident

Upon arrival, officers encountered an eleven-year-old boy who had sustained a gunshot wound to the leg. Emergency medical services from CareFlite treated the juvenile on the scene before airlifting him to Children’s Hospital in Dallas. Fortunately, medical staff later reported that the injury was not life-threatening, and the child was in stable condition.

Investigation and Arrest

During the investigation, another eleven-year-old boy was taken into custody on suspicion of being the shooter. Crandall Police Department detectives are actively examining the circumstances surrounding the incident, which they have determined to be isolated to the two juveniles involved.

Community Impact and School Safety

The shooting occurred in the playground area of Opal Smith Elementary School. However, authorities have assured the community that there is no immediate danger to students or staff members. Crandall Independent School District administrators have been notified, and Opal Smith Elementary will continue to operate normally, resuming its regular hours the following day.

Ongoing Investigation

This incident remains under investigation, and the Crandall Police Department is gathering further evidence, interviewing witnesses, and reviewing physical and electronic records. As this investigation evolves, the understanding of the facts and circumstances may change.

For ongoing updates, residents are encouraged to monitor local news sources and stay connected with the Crandall Police Department.

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