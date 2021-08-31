KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — The Kaufman County Sheriff's Office is seeking the owner of a not-so-mobile mobile home abandoned on Farm-to-Market (FM) 2578 on Tuesday.
The mobile home was left abandoned blocking the roadway, with no tow vehicle in sight.
"The Kaufman County Sheriff's Office needs your help locating the owner and/or transport company of this trailer that was left on FM 2578 blocking the roadway," stated the sheriff's office.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Kaufman County Sheriff's Office Deputy Mark Middleton at (972) 932-4337, cell at (469) 595-9278, or email at mark.middleton@kaufmanso.com.
Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous can contact the Kaufman County Crime Stoppers at (877) 847-7522.