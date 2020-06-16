MESQUITE, Texas — UPDATE [June 17] — The Mesquite Police Department is seeking information from the public in an investigation into a deceased person discovered just off of Interstate 20 on Tuesday morning.
Police confirmed on Wednesday they had been dispatched to the 17500 block of Interstate 20 at approximately 6:30 a.m. to assist the Mesquite Fire Department on a fire call.
The 911 caller reported to seeing smoke from the wooded area on the side of the highway, just west of High County Lane.
"Upon arrival at the location, officers discovered a deceased person, who had been set on fire," read a statement from the department on Wednesday.
In today's update, police did not confirm the deceased person's identity.
Police say the investigation remains ongoing and are now asking anyone with information to contact the Mesquite Police Department at (972) 285-6336 or Investigator C. Renfrow at (972) 329-8301.
ORIGINAL [June 16] — The Mesquite Police Department is investigating the discovery of a deceased person off Interstate 20 Tuesday morning.
Mesquite police confirm responding to and investigating a deceased person call but, citing an early and ongoing investigation, were unable to provide further details.
Investigators are staged on the south frontage road of Interstate 20, just west of High Country Lane, near the Mustang Creek overpass, and one mile prior to the Farm-to-Market (FM) 741 exit.
Currently, the south frontage road of Interstate 20 is closed at High Country Lane.
This is a developing story and will be updated once additional information is made available.