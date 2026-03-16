Multi-Vehicle Crash Involving 18-Wheeler Causes Traffic Disruptions on U.S. Highway 80

Published: March 16, 2026 By Mandy Travis
Multi-Vehicle Crash Involving 18-Wheeler Causes Traffic Disruptions on U.S. Highway 80

On the morning of March 12, at approximately 7:50 a.m., emergency crews were dispatched to the scene of a multi-vehicle collision involving an 18-wheeler along the U.S. Highway 80 service road near Townsend Road in Kaufman County.Although the incident took place outside the city limits of Forney, th...

Multi-Vehicle Crash Involving 18-Wheeler Causes Traffic Disruptions on U.S. Highway 80

On the morning of March 12, at approximately 7:50 a.m., emergency crews were dispatched to the scene of a multi-vehicle collision involving an 18-wheeler along the U.S. Highway 80 service road near Townsend Road in Kaufman County.

Response and Scene Management

Although the incident took place outside the city limits of Forney, the Forney Police Department has joined fire and emergency personnel in providing assistance at the site. The crash was significant enough to involve multiple vehicles, with reports indicating that the 18-wheeler was engulfed in flames following the collision.

Traffic Impact and Detours

As a result of the accident, eastbound traffic on U.S. Highway 80 has been shut down at Gateway Boulevard. Authorities are urging motorists traveling in that direction to anticipate delays and to consider alternate routes to avoid the congestion. The closure is necessary to ensure the safety of emergency responders as they work to manage the scene and control the fire.

Investigation Underway

Since the crash occurred outside the jurisdiction of the city, the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office will lead the investigation into the incident. At this time, no further details have been released regarding the cause of the crash or any potential injuries.

As updates become available, the community will be informed through local news channels. Residents are encouraged to stay informed and exercise caution while traveling in the area.

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