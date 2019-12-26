ELMO, Texas — UPDATE [Dec. 27] — 26-year-old Auston Armstrong now faces a second-degree felony manslaughter charge, in addition to upgraded felony assault charges, in connection with a Christmas Eve domestic-violence incident that left two hospitalized and another who tragically died.
On Friday, police charged Armstrong with manslaughter in connection with the death of 20-year-old Brittani Davis.
A previous misdemeanor assault charge was withdrawn and a second-degree felony aggravated assault causes serious bodily injury has been filed in its place.
An aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge also includes a family violence stipulation which makes that charge a first-degree felony.
The male stabbing victim remained hospitalized in stable condition, according to police. A second male victim was hospitalized with facial fractures and other superficial injuries.
An autopsy is still pending, as of Friday afternoon.
Armstrong's total bonds are expected to be set at $800,000.
Around 11 p.m., on Tuesday, December 24, 2019, the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office responded to a reported stabbing in the 9400 block of County Road 312 in the Elmo area.
There, police discovered a male suffering of apparent stab-related injuries and a female who had suffered an apparent head injury.
Police say Davis, who was not related to the two family members involved in the stabbing, was possibly shoved during the altercation and struck her head. An autopsy has been ordered to determine her exact cause and manner of death.
