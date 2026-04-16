Police Pursuit Ends in Crash at Gateway Parks South Residence

A routine traffic stop initiated by Forney police escalated into a vehicle pursuit earlier yesterday, ending when the suspect crashed into a residential property in the Gateway Parks South neighborhood. The collision occurred near the intersection of Meridian Drive and Seminole Drive. Emergency serv...

Police Pursuit Ends in Crash at Gateway Parks South Residence

Incident Overview

A routine traffic stop initiated by Forney police escalated into a vehicle pursuit earlier yesterday, ending when the suspect crashed into a residential property in the Gateway Parks South neighborhood. The collision occurred near the intersection of Meridian Drive and Seminole Drive. Emergency services were dispatched to the scene immediately following the crash. Despite the severity of the impact, officials confirmed that no injuries were reported among the occupants of the house or the driver.

Suspect Taken into Custody

Following the collision, Forney Police Department officials released updated information regarding the identity and legal status of the driver. Investigators confirmed that the individual is not a resident of Forney and was wanted on outstanding felony warrants tied to an ongoing multi-agency investigation. The driver now faces a series of serious charges, including first-degree felony possession of a controlled substance, a state jail felony for evading arrest, and a third-degree felony for tampering with evidence. Additionally, the suspect has been charged with two Class A misdemeanors: unlawful carry of a weapon and deadly conduct.

Community Impact

The crash caused significant disruption to the neighborhood throughout the day. Residents in the immediate area reported a power outage following the incident, and local authorities maintained a heavy police presence at the scene for several hours to conduct their investigation. Forney police requested at the time that residents continue to avoid the area while crews work to clear the site and address utility concerns. Officials stated that the investigation remains ongoing and that further details will be provided to the public as they become available.