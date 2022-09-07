KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — The Kaufman County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of four people listed in its September 2022 Most Wanted poster.
Celeste Diamante Rios is wanted for theft of property greater than or equal to $2,500 but less than $30,000, multiple counts of obstructing a police officer, probation violation for larceny out of the Terrell Police Department. Her date of birth is listed as January 11, 2002.
Larry Dunshae Brown is wanted for exploitation of a child/elderly/or disabled by the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office. Date of birth listed as December 26, 1989.
Juan Martinez Munoz is wanted for possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1 under 1 gram by the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office. Date of birth listed is March 13, 2000.
Jeffrey Daniel Furr is wanted for arson by the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office and the Kaufman County Fire Marshal's Office. Date of birth listed is August 23, 1979.
Calls and tips to the Kaufman County Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for cash rewards as specified on the poster if the tips are directed through the crime stoppers organization. Tips can be made by calling 1 (877) 847-7522 or online at www.KaufmanCountyCrimeStoppers.org.
The Kaufman County Crime Stoppers, in partnership with Kaufman County law enforcement agencies, intends to publish a Most Wanted list at the beginning of each month.
Individuals should never attempt to apprehend any of the listed suspects themselves, stated the Kaufman County Crime Stoppers which also stated a reward would not be paid to anyone involved in such action.
The listed warrant information was correct and current when published but may no longer be correct when read. Warrants and charges must be verified before arrest.