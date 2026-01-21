Terrell Police Seek Public's Help in Identifying Theft Suspect from Local Academy Store

Published: January 21, 2026 By Mandy Travis
Incident Overview

The Terrell Police Department is reaching out to the community for assistance in identifying a suspect involved in a recent theft at the Academy store. Surveillance footage captured the individual as they entered the store, selected several items, and left without paying for the merchandise.

How You Can Help

If you have any information regarding the identity of this suspect, the Terrell Police encourage you to come forward. Detective M. Holt is the point of contact for this case and can be reached at 469-474-2822. Alternatively, tips can also be sent via email to mholt@terrelltx.gov.

Community Involvement

Authorities say the suspect’s actions occurred during normal business hours and may have been witnessed by other shoppers or employees. Officers are reviewing additional video and transaction records, but public tips remain essential. Anyone who was in the store at the time or noticed suspicious behavior before or after the theft is urged to share details with investigators as soon possible. The cooperation of the public is vital in helping law enforcement maintain safety and security in our community. Your assistance could prove instrumental in resolving this case.

More Images

615823234_1291144933044784_2972899006390701250_n.jpg

