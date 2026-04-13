The Invisible Lifeline: Forney Honors Dispatchers During National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week

When an emergency strikes in Forney, the first point of contact is rarely a police officer or a firefighter on the scene. Instead, it is a calm, steady voice on the other end of a phone line. This week, as the community observes National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week from April 12 through Apr...

The Invisible Lifeline: Forney Honors Dispatchers During National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week

When an emergency strikes in Forney, the first point of contact is rarely a police officer or a firefighter on the scene. Instead, it is a calm, steady voice on the other end of a phone line. This week, as the community observes National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week from April 12 through April 18, the city is taking a moment to acknowledge the men and women who serve as the crucial bridge between those in crisis and the help they require.

A Collective Century of Service

The Forney dispatch team represents a significant investment of time, training, and dedication. Combined, the department brings more than 130 years of experience to the emergency response process. In a high-pressure environment where every second counts, this institutional knowledge ensures that residents receive efficient and accurate support when they need it most.

The city recognizes the following dispatchers for their ongoing commitment to public safety:

Kristen Frazier-Bauer: 23 years

Anthony Collins: 22 years

Christopher Jackson: 16 years

Jennifer Duncan: 14 years

Melissa Gallegos: 13 years

Melissa Guthrie: 11 years

Samantha Lewis: 9 years

Elexous Carson: 6 years

Kathryn Miller: 5 years

Monica Dunlap: 4 years

Hallie Daniels: 4 years

Jennifer Kline: 3 years

The Vital Role of Dispatch

Public safety telecommunicators are often referred to as the first of the first responders. Beyond simply relaying information, these professionals are trained to provide life-saving instructions during medical emergencies, manage complex logistics for police and fire units, and maintain composure while navigating the most difficult moments in a caller's life.

As Forney continues to grow, the demands placed on these dispatchers have evolved. Their ability to handle high call volumes while remaining focused on the safety of both the public and field personnel remains a cornerstone of the city’s emergency infrastructure.

This week serves as a reminder that behind the technology and the emergency vehicles, there are dedicated individuals working around the clock to keep Forney safe. The city extends its gratitude to these professionals for their service and their unwavering commitment to the community.