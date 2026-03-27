Celebrating Literacy: Clayborn Elementary and Forney Fire Department Unite for Reading Achievements

Published: March 27, 2026 By Mandy Travis
Celebrating Literacy: Clayborn Elementary and Forney Fire Department Unite for Reading Achievements

In a heartwarming display of community support, Clayborn Elementary School recently celebrated its students' reading achievements with a special event that highlighted the importance of literacy. The Fired Up for Reading program, sponsored by the Forney Fire Department, brought excitement and joy to...

Celebrating Literacy: Clayborn Elementary and Forney Fire Department Unite for Reading Achievements

A Day to Remember for Young Readers

In a heartwarming display of community support, Clayborn Elementary School recently celebrated its students' reading achievements with a special event that highlighted the importance of literacy. The Fired Up for Reading program, sponsored by the Forney Fire Department, brought excitement and joy to students who have excelled in their reading endeavors.

Fire Truck Arrival Lights Up the Celebration

The highlight of the day came when Flynn, the top prize winner of the Fired Up for Reading program, made a grand entrance to school aboard a fire truck. As he arrived, he was met with cheers and applause from fellow students and teachers, creating an unforgettable atmosphere. This celebration not only recognized Flynn's hard work but also inspired his classmates to embrace their reading journeys.

A Special VIP Experience

In addition to Flynn's triumphant arrival, grade level winners were treated to a unique VIP lunch with the firefighters in the Clayborn cafeteria. This special gathering allowed students to connect with their local heroes while reinforcing the significance of reading in their lives. It was a delightful moment for both the children and the firefighters, who took the time to share their own stories and encourage the students to continue their literary pursuits.

Community Support Fuels Student Success

Clayborn Elementary School expressed deep gratitude for the support from the Forney Fire Department and the wider community. Such partnerships play a crucial role in fostering a love for reading among students. As the school continues to champion literacy, events like this serve to ignite enthusiasm and inspire a new generation of readers.

Together, the community and Clayborn Elementary are lighting the way for student success, demonstrating that when we come together, we can achieve great things in the pursuit of education and literacy.

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