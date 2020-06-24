FORNEY, Texas (Forney Independent School District) — Morgan Clark, a cadet in the Forney ISD Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (AFJROTC) recently received the first-ever Air Force Association (AFA) Seidel Chapter $6,000 scholarship.
Each AFJROTC unit in the region was allowed to nominate one cadet to receive a $1,000 scholarship. Those cadets then competed against the other cadets in the region to potentially receive an additional $5,000 scholarship. Cadet Clark was selected over six other cadets in the region and will receive the additional $5,000.
“Cadet Clark is the embodiment of a servant leader,” said Lt Col Jobe, her Senior Aerospace Science Instructor. “ During her time in the Corps, she climbed the ladder to our highest position possible, all while finishing in the top 10 percent of her class, completing over 275 hours of community service, holding down a job, and participating in various other school organizations. Cadet Clark will be going to the University of Oklahoma in the fall and is going to major in Nursing. She has a great future ahead. We’re really proud of her.”
In 2019, the AFA Seidel Chapter resolved to establish an annual program to provide scholarships to the outstanding AFJROTC high school graduates who intend to enroll in an ROTC program in college. The scholarship is in recognition of the lifetime of service that Congressman and retired Colonel Sam Johnson gave to his country and his membership in the Seidel Chapter. The scholarships will be named the Sam Johnson AFJROTC Scholarships in his honor.
Congressman (Col, USAF Ret) Sam Johnson represented Texas' 3rd Congressional District for 28 years and was a great supporter of the military and veterans. In his 29-year Air Force career, he served in the Korean War, where he scored a MiG kill, and later flew with the Thunderbirds. Returning to combat in Vietnam, on his 25th mission on April 16, 1966, he was shot down and spent nearly seven years as a Prisoner of War. Johnson was an AFA Life Member and recently joined the Seidel Chapter following an update of chapter boundaries.
Congressman Johnson's family will present the scholarships at Seidel’s Chapter awards luncheon on Aug. 1 at the Delta Hotel in Allen, Texas.