FORNEY, Texas (Office of State Representative Keith Bell) — Representative Keith Bell has formally nominated Andrew Gilbert for the Texas Armed Services Scholarship Program (TASSP).
Created in 2009, the TASSP was designed to financially assist post-secondary students by encouraging them to become members of the Texas Army National Guard, the Texas Air National Guard, the United States Coast Guard, the United States Merchant Marine, or to become commissioned officers in any branch of the armed services of the United States.
A proud graduate of Forney High School in 2021, Andrew is an incoming freshman at Texas A&M University and a member of the Corps of Cadets. "I am incredibly honored and thankful that God has blessed me through Representative Bell and the Texas Armed Services Scholarship. I'm looking forward to my time at Texas A&M University, with the end goal of graduating, joining the United States Marine Corp and proudly serving the greatest county in the world - the United States of America," said Andrew.
"It's an honor and a privilege to take part in the Texas Armed Services Scholarship Program. I'm proud to nominate Andrew, and look forward to keeping up with his accomplishments and success throughout his collegiate and military career," Rep. Bell stated.