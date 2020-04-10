TERRELL, Texas (Press Release, Terrell Independent School District) — Terrell Independent School District is excited to announce Ms. Tonya Tillman as the new Assistant Superintendent for Business & Support Services. Tillman joins TISD from Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD, where she has served as the Associate Superintendent for Business Services since 2016.
“I am thrilled to welcome Tonya Tillman to the TISD leadership team as the Assistant Superintendent for Business & Support Services,” said Dr. Georgeanne Warnock, Terrell ISD Superintendent. “With Ms. Crystal Shirley retiring in June, Ms. Tillman will be joining the team now to allow for a seamless transition of our business processes. Ms. Tillman is well respected as one of the most astute financial leaders in school business. Having worked with her previously, I can attest to her integrity, loyalty, and the high caliber and quality of her work. She is a great addition to our team.”
Tillman holds a Bachelor of Business Administration and Accounting from Angelo State University where she graduated Magna Cum Laude. She began her work in public education in 1999 as the Supervisor of Accounting for Ector County ISD. In 2004, she was named Ector County ISD Executive Director of Finance before becoming the Assistant Superintendent of Business Operations in 2006. Following her time in Ector County ISD, Tillman worked in Carrollton-Famers Branch ISD for eight years as the Chief Financial Officer and the Associate Superintendent for Business Services.
"I am incredibly honored and thrilled to be joining Terrell ISD,” shared Tillman. “I am passionate about continuing the tradition of good stewardship of taxpayer funds and maintaining the long-term financial stability of the District. I look forward to serving the students, staff, and community of this great district!"
Tillman and her husband, who is a retired fireman and paramedic, have a fourteen-year-old daughter who plays both sand and indoor volleyball. When the family is not traveling to and from volleyball games, they enjoy watching any other sport they can find.
Welcome to the Terrell Tiger family, Ms. Tillman!