Exciting Developments: EVO Entertainment Breaks Ground on New Venue in Forney

Exciting Developments: EVO Entertainment Breaks Ground on New Venue in Forney

This afternoon, local leaders and community members gathered to celebrate the groundbreaking ceremony for EVO Entertainment’s latest venture at the Village at Gateway, located at 1065 Cypress Hollow Drive. This new entertainment complex promises to elevate the local leisure scene in Forney with a host of exciting offerings.

A State-of-the-Art Entertainment Experience

The upcoming venue will feature a cutting-edge nine-screen cinema, equipped with IMAX® and EVX® technology complemented by Dolby Atmos® sound systems, ensuring an immersive movie-watching experience. In addition to the cinema, EVO Entertainment will include a 22-lane bowling alley, catering to both casual and competitive bowlers.

More Than Just Movies

Beyond the cinema and bowling, the facility will boast over 15,000 square feet dedicated to gaming and attractions. Visitors can look forward to thrilling activities such as laser tag and rock climbing, making it an ideal destination for families and friends alike. The venue will also offer private event and conference spaces, along with a full-service restaurant and bar, providing a complete entertainment experience.

A Bright Future for Forney

Anticipated to open its doors in the fall of 2026, EVO Entertainment is expected to become a vibrant hub for social gatherings and community events in Forney. As the city continues to grow, this new development reflects the commitment to enhancing local infrastructure and services that cater to the needs of residents.

Stay tuned for more updates as this exciting project progresses, promising to bring new opportunities for fun and engagement to the Forney community.