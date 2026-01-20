Exciting Developments: EVO Entertainment Breaks Ground on New Venue in Forney

Published: January 20, 2026 By Mandy Travis
Exciting Developments: EVO Entertainment Breaks Ground on New Venue in Forney

Exciting Developments: EVO Entertainment Breaks Ground on New Venue in Forney

This afternoon, local leaders and community members gathered to celebrate the groundbreaking ceremony for EVO Entertainment’s latest venture at the Village at Gateway, located at 1065 Cypress Hollow Drive. This new entertainment complex promises to elevate the local leisure scene in Forney with a host of exciting offerings.

A State-of-the-Art Entertainment Experience

The upcoming venue will feature a cutting-edge nine-screen cinema, equipped with IMAX® and EVX® technology complemented by Dolby Atmos® sound systems, ensuring an immersive movie-watching experience. In addition to the cinema, EVO Entertainment will include a 22-lane bowling alley, catering to both casual and competitive bowlers.

More Than Just Movies

Beyond the cinema and bowling, the facility will boast over 15,000 square feet dedicated to gaming and attractions. Visitors can look forward to thrilling activities such as laser tag and rock climbing, making it an ideal destination for families and friends alike. The venue will also offer private event and conference spaces, along with a full-service restaurant and bar, providing a complete entertainment experience.

A Bright Future for Forney

Anticipated to open its doors in the fall of 2026, EVO Entertainment is expected to become a vibrant hub for social gatherings and community events in Forney. As the city continues to grow, this new development reflects the commitment to enhancing local infrastructure and services that cater to the needs of residents.

Stay tuned for more updates as this exciting project progresses, promising to bring new opportunities for fun and engagement to the Forney community.

More Images

616796841_1333904362115675_2337230756685706542_n.jpg
616798932_1333904345449010_3225243716289996185_n.jpg
616827815_1333904375449007_7101684354002623201_n.jpg

Related Articles

Kaufman County Implements Burn Ban to Mitigate Fire Risks
Kaufman County Implements Burn Ban to Mitigate Fire Risks

Kaufman County Implements Burn Ban to Mitigate Fire Risks

As of today, Kaufman County has enacted a burn ban aimed at reducing fire hazards amid increasingly dry conditions. This ban is set to remain in effect for 90 days unless it is lifted or extended by local authorities.The burn ban prohibits all outdoor burning that is typically permitted. This includ...

January 20, 2026 Read More
Expanding the "Village": 8.58-Acre Addition to Gateway Hub Nears Final Vote
Expanding the "Village": 8.58-Acre Addition to Gateway Hub Nears Final Vote

Expanding the "Village": 8.58-Acre Addition to Gateway Hub Nears Final Vote

January 19, 2026 Read More
New 2026 Eviction Law Changes Rules for Texas Landlords and Tenants
New 2026 Eviction Law Changes Rules for Texas Landlords and Tenants

New 2026 Eviction Law Changes Rules for Texas Landlords and Tenants

January 18, 2026 Read More
Forney ISD Students Offered Over $2.37 Billion in Scholarships
Forney ISD Students Offered Over $2.37 Billion in Scholarships

Forney ISD Students Offered Over $2.37 Billion in Scholarships

Forney Independent School District (ISD) is celebrating a remarkable milestone this academic year, as juniors and seniors have collectively received more than $2.37 billion in scholarship offers. This impressive figure, totaling $2,378,851,988, underscores the dedication and talent of Forney ISD stu...

January 17, 2026 Read More
Forney Fire Department Achieves Milestone with Over 9,000 Calls for Service in 2025
Forney Fire Department Achieves Milestone with Over 9,000 Calls for Service in 2025

Forney Fire Department Achieves Milestone with Over 9,000 Calls for Service in 2025

January 17, 2026 Read More
Celebrating Excellence: Forney ISD Students and Educators Shine Bright
Celebrating Excellence: Forney ISD Students and Educators Shine Bright

Celebrating Excellence: Forney ISD Students and Educators Shine Bright

January 17, 2026 Read More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
×