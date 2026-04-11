Ridgecrest Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center to Host Spring Community Bash

Published: April 11, 2026 By Mandy Travis
Ridgecrest Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center to Host Spring Community Bash

Ridgecrest Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center hosted this month for a community event aimed at bridging the gap between local families and senior support services. The facility, located at 561 Ridgecrest Road, will host a Spring Community Bash on Saturday, April 11, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.The...

Ridgecrest Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center to Host Spring Community Bash

Event offers resources for local caregivers and family-friendly activities

Ridgecrest Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center hosted this month for a community event aimed at bridging the gap between local families and senior support services. The facility, located at 561 Ridgecrest Road, will host a Spring Community Bash on Saturday, April 11, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The event is designed as a come-and-go gathering, intended to provide a casual atmosphere for neighbors to connect with the center’s staff. Organizers have planned a variety of activities for attendees, including live music, a petting zoo, and complimentary food. Beyond the entertainment, the center will offer practical health services, such as free blood pressure screenings.

The bash serves a dual purpose by acting as an outreach initiative for those currently navigating the complexities of elder care. For residents who assist parents, grandparents, or other loved ones, the event provides an opportunity to access caregiver support resources and speak directly with professionals in the field.

The center has recently undergone several physical updates, and the event marks an invitation for the public to tour those improvements. Staff members emphasized that these community gatherings are vital for maintaining the relationship between the facility and the surrounding Kaufman County area.

According to a statement released by the team at Ridgecrest, the staff is eager to welcome the community into the building to share information about the resources available for local families. They noted that these types of opportunities help the center stay connected to the community they serve.

The event is open to the public, and no registration is required. For those interested in learning more about the services provided at the facility or simply looking for a weekend outing, the center encourages neighbors to stop by at any point during the three-hour window.

Event Details

  • When: Saturday, April 11

  • Time: 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

  • Where: 561 Ridgecrest Rd, Forney

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