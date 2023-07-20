SEVEN POINTS, Texas — The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office is working a cold case in which the investigation started in 2012 outside of the Seven Points area of Henderson County. The Sheriff’s Office was notified of human remains located off of County Road 2448 near Flag Lake Road.
Deputies responded and did locate human skeletal remains on the property and began an investigation working with the Henderson County District Attorney’s Office and the Texas Rangers. The remains were taken to the University of North Texas Laboratory of Forensic Anthropology to be analyzed.
The University of North Texas concluded the remains to be a male between the age of 21 and 60, possibly white or hispanic. They also provided a sketch of what the male possibly looked like.
The Sheriff’s Office checked missing person records and have been unable to identify these remains. If you have any information in reference to a missing male fitting that description from that time frame please notify the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office.