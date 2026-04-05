Crandall Man Arrested Following Aggravated Assault Investigation

Phillip Nolan Bullard, 49, of Crandall, was arrested early Saturday morning on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The arrest was made by the Crandall Police Department following an incident reported on April 3, 2026. According to jail records, Bullard was taken into custody and subs...

Crandall Man Arrested Following Aggravated Assault Investigation

Phillip Nolan Bullard, 49, of Crandall, was arrested early Saturday morning on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The arrest was made by the Crandall Police Department following an incident reported on April 3, 2026. According to jail records, Bullard was taken into custody and subsequently booked into the Kaufman County Jail at 4:26 a.m. on April 4, 2026. He is currently being held in housing unit C1B-07.

The primary charge against Bullard is aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a serious offense under Texas law. At this time, no bond has been set for his release.

The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the alleged assault is being led by the Crandall Police Department, which serves as the primary arresting and charging agency in this matter.

While the investigation remains active, authorities have provided the following booking information regarding the incident. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Arrest Record

Name PHILLIP NOLAN BULLARD

Age 49

Date of Birth 01-02-1977

Physical Description Height: 5 07, Weight: 220 lbs, Eyes: BRO, Hair: BLK

Booking Date April 4, 2026

Admit Time 4:26 AM

Housing Location C1B-07

Confining Agency Kaufman Co SO

rimary Arresting Agency CRANDALL PD - TX1290900

Total Charges 1

Total Bond Not set

Charges

Charge: AGG ASSLT W/DEADLY WEAPON

Bond: Not set

Charging Agency: CRANDALL PD

Offense Date: 04-03-2026