Phillip Nolan Bullard, 49, of Crandall, was arrested early Saturday morning on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The arrest was made by the Crandall Police Department following an incident reported on April 3, 2026. According to jail records, Bullard was taken into custody and subs...
Crandall Man Arrested Following Aggravated Assault Investigation
Phillip Nolan Bullard, 49, of Crandall, was arrested early Saturday morning on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
The arrest was made by the Crandall Police Department following an incident reported on April 3, 2026. According to jail records, Bullard was taken into custody and subsequently booked into the Kaufman County Jail at 4:26 a.m. on April 4, 2026. He is currently being held in housing unit C1B-07.
The primary charge against Bullard is aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a serious offense under Texas law. At this time, no bond has been set for his release.
The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the alleged assault is being led by the Crandall Police Department, which serves as the primary arresting and charging agency in this matter.
While the investigation remains active, authorities have provided the following booking information regarding the incident. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Arrest Record
Name PHILLIP NOLAN BULLARD
Age 49
Date of Birth 01-02-1977
Physical Description Height: 5 07, Weight: 220 lbs, Eyes: BRO, Hair: BLK
Booking Date April 4, 2026
Admit Time 4:26 AM
Housing Location C1B-07
Confining Agency Kaufman Co SO
rimary Arresting Agency CRANDALL PD - TX1290900
Total Charges 1
Total Bond Not set
Charges
Charge: AGG ASSLT W/DEADLY WEAPON
Bond: Not set
Charging Agency: CRANDALL PD
Offense Date: 04-03-2026