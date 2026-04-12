Erica Washington, 38, of Crandall was arrested on April 11, 2026, on a charge of driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years of age. The arrest was made by the Crandall Police Department following an incident earlier that morning. According to jail records, Washington was taken into custod...
Crandall Woman Arrested on Felony DWI Charge Involving a Child
Erica Washington, 38, of Crandall was arrested on April 11, 2026, on a charge of driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years of age. The arrest was made by the Crandall Police Department following an incident earlier that morning.
According to jail records, Washington was taken into custody at approximately 7:45 a.m. Following her arrest, she was transported to the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office for booking. The primary charge, driving while intoxicated with a child passenger, is a serious offense under Texas law.
The Crandall Police Department served as the charging agency for this incident. At the time of the report, the total bail for the defendant had not been set. The arrest remains under investigation by local authorities.
As the legal process moves forward, Washington remains in the custody of the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Arrest Record
Name ERICA WASHINGTON
Age 38
Date of Birth 04-06-1988
Physical Description Height: 5'04", Weight: 150 lbs, Eyes: BRO, Hair: BLK
Booking Date April 11, 2026
Admit Time 7:45 AM
Housing Location Not specified
Confining Agency Kaufman Co SO
Primary Arresting Agency CRANDALL PD - TX1290900
Total Charges 1
Total Bond Not set
Charges
Charge: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15 YOA
Bond: Not set
Charging Agency: CRANDALL PD
Offense Date: 04-11-2026