Eric Williams Pursues Delay in Death Penalty Execution Amid Ongoing Legal Battles

DALLAS — Eric Lyle Williams, the former Kaufman County official sentenced to death for a 2013 revenge-plot killing, is back in federal court seeking another pause in his execution timeline. On January 7, 2026, Senior U.S. District Judge David C. Godbey granted the State of Texas more time to respond to Williams' latest attempt to halt his federal habeas corpus proceedings.

Williams was convicted in 2014 for the capital murder of Cynthia McLelland, who was gunned down in her Talty-area home alongside her husband, District Attorney Mike McLelland. The murders followed the daylight assassination of Assistant District Attorney Mark Hasse outside the Kaufman County Courthouse earlier that year.

A Decade of Denied Appeals

The recent filings are the latest in a long history of legal challenges that have, to date, all been rejected:

Direct Appeal : In 2017, the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals (CCA) affirmed Williams' conviction and death sentence, rejecting forty points of error raised by his defense.

New Trial Request : Shortly after his conviction, a judge rejected Williams' motion for a new trial, which had been based on claims of brain damage.

State Habeas Corpus : Williams' initial state habeas application was officially denied by the CCA in September 2020.

U.S. Supreme Court: The nation's highest court declined to review his case in 2018.

The Overwhelming Trial Evidence

At trial in 2014, the prosecution presented what was widely considered overwhelming evidence against Williams:

The Motive : Williams, a former attorney and Justice of the Peace, sought revenge after Hasse and McLelland successfully prosecuted him for theft, causing him to lose his law license and office.

The Storage Unit : Investigators discovered a Seagoville storage unit rented for Williams that contained over 30 firearms, police tactical gear, and a vehicle linked to the crimes.

Testimony : Williams' wife, Kim, testified that she served as the getaway driver while her husband committed the murders.

Electronic Footprint: Evidence showed Williams sent anonymous email threats to law enforcement using specialized software to hide his location.

Recent Developments

Despite the history of denials, Williams' current federal counsel is now asking for a Stay and Abeyance. This legal maneuver would pause the federal case to allow Williams to return to state court with claims that his previous attorneys declined to raise, including:

The 25-Terabyte "Data Dump" : Counsel alleges they were drowned by a massive discovery dump of nearly 16 million files, making it impossible for previous teams to find exculpatory evidence.

Forensic Challenges: The defense seeks to challenge ballistics and DNA evidence used at trial, arguing that subsequent scientific developments have discredited the "matches" presented to the jury.

Next Steps

Respondent Eric Guerrero, Director of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, now has until February 9, 2026, to file a formal opposition to the stay request. The extension was granted due to the "present demands" on the State's legal team, which includes preparing for multiple arguments before the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals.

If the stay is denied, the federal court will proceed toward a final ruling on Williams' existing petition.