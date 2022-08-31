FORNEY, Texas — The first of 12 new outdoor warning sirens in the City of Forney was installed Wednesday, according to the City of Forney's Office of Emergency Management.
The new tower was installed off of Lovers Lane near U.S. Highway 80 and the Skyline Estates neighborhood.
The twelve new towers will be strategically placed throughout the city limits and will be replacing the city's current three non-functioning towers.
"Outdoor warning systems are intended to alert nearby residents who are outside of their homes, or buildings, in the event of a public emergency," according to the City of Forney and emergency management personnel. "When sirens are activated, residents should seek shelter indoors and tune to local news sources to gain further information on the emergency."
The city says there are three specific trigger points for activation of the outdoor warning system: A confirmed tornado or tornadic activity; 1.25” (ping pong ball size) hail; or sustained winds of 70 MPH plus winds.
The City of Forney released an exhibit of the proposed locations and decibel levels of each new tower (attached in the above photo album). The new system will have the ability to add additional towers, as needed, in the future.
The project was initially awarded funding by the Forney City Council in August 2021 but was delayed and re-bid after a forensic audit revealed previous administration had awarded the contract without posting a fair and open bid process — the project one of many revealed in the audit which skirted state procurement laws.
The City of Forney is working with Goddard Enterprises to have the new system installed.