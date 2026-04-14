Forney Fire Department Contains Residential Blaze on Summerhaven

Published: April 14, 2026 By Mandy Travis
Forney Fire Department Contains Residential Blaze on Summerhaven

Forney Fire Department crews were dispatched to the 700 block of Summerhaven shortly after 12:30 p.m. today following reports of a structure fire. Upon arrival, the first responding units confirmed visible smoke and flames emanating from the residence. Firefighters immediately declared the incident ...

Forney Fire Department Contains Residential Blaze on Summerhaven

Quick Response Prevents Injuries During Afternoon Fire

Forney Fire Department crews were dispatched to the 700 block of Summerhaven shortly after 12:30 p.m. today following reports of a structure fire. Upon arrival, the first responding units confirmed visible smoke and flames emanating from the residence. Firefighters immediately declared the incident a working structure fire and initiated an aggressive interior attack. Thanks to the rapid response and tactical coordination of the crews on the scene, the fire was brought under control quickly. Officials confirmed that no injuries were reported during the incident. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. While the immediate threat has been neutralized, residents are reminded to remain vigilant regarding home fire safety and to ensure that all smoke detectors are in working order. Forney Fire Department officials have not released further details regarding the extent of the damage to the property at this time. City officials praised the swift actions of firefighters and reminded residents that seasonal heat can increase fire risks in residential areas. Authorities will continue monitoring the scene as investigators work to determine the origin and contributing factors behind the blaze according to city officials.

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