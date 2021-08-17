FORNEY, Texas — The City of Forney announced the hiring of Jamie Holbert as the city's new Director of Human Resources.
Holbert is currently serving as the Director of Human Resources for the City of Waxahachie and is expected to join the City of Forney on September 13, 2021.
A graduate of the University of North Texas with a Bachelor’s of Business Administration in Human Resource Management; Holbert also holds a Master of Business Science in Human Resource Management from Thomas Edison State College.
Before working for the City of Waxahachie, Ms. Holbert’s previous roles were HR Manager for the cities of Mesquite and Fort Worth. Holbert also served as the Assistant Director of Human Resources for the City of Desoto.
“We are very pleased about Ms. Holbert’s acceptance to become Director of Human Resources," says Charles Daniels, Interim City Manager. "This will be an extremely important position for our organization and her experience and enthusiasm make her an excellent fit for Forney."
Holbert, who resides in Forney, says she's excited about the opportunity to work close to home.
“As a resident of this community, I am very excited to work for the City of Forney. Forney is a great place filled with friendly people and I look forward to continuing my career here,” Holbert said.
With the Human Resources position filled, the city is expected to begin moving forward filling other vacancies, including that of chief of police.