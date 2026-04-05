Forney Police Assist in Arrest of Fort Worth Aggravated Assault Suspect

Yahaneisha Camille Taylor, 34, of Forney, was arrested on April 4, 2026, by the Forney Police Department on an outstanding charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The arrest was made in connection with an incident occurring on April 3, 2026, according to official jail records.The warrant ...

Forney Police Assist in Arrest of Fort Worth Aggravated Assault Suspect

Yahaneisha Camille Taylor, 34, of Forney, was arrested on April 4, 2026, by the Forney Police Department on an outstanding charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The arrest was made in connection with an incident occurring on April 3, 2026, according to official jail records.

The warrant for the arrest was issued by the Fort Worth Police Department. Following her apprehension by local authorities, Taylor was processed and booked into the Kaufman County Jail at approximately 9:28 p.m. on the evening of April 4. She is currently being held at the Kaufman County facility in housing location C1H-02.

According to the booking information provided, Taylor faces a single charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Total bail was set at $25,000, which has been filed as a surety bond. The arrest was made by the Forney Police Department, acting as the primary arresting agency, while the Fort Worth Police Department remains the charging agency for the alleged offense.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Arrest Details

Name YAHANEISHA CAMILLE TAYLOR

Age 34

Date of Birth 06-08-1991

Physical Description Height: 5'03", Weight: 165 lbs, Eyes: Brown, Hair: Black

Booking Date April 4, 2026

Admit Time 9:28 PM

Housing Location C1H-02

Confining Agency Kaufman Co SO

Primary Arresting Agency FORNEY PD - TX1290100

Total Charges 1

Total Bond $25,000.00

Charges

Charge: AGG ASSLT W/DEADLY WEAPON

Bond: $25,000.00 (Surety Bond)

Charging Agency: FORT WORTH PD

Offense Date: 04-03-2026