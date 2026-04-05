Jessica Sharp, 34, of Fort Worth, was arrested on April 4, 2026, on a charge of organized retail theft valued between $2,500 and $30,000. The arrest was made by the Forney Police Department. According to jail records, the offense took place on April 3, 2026, and the warrant for the arrest was issued...
Forney Police Assist in Arrest of Fort Worth Retail Theft Suspect
Jessica Sharp, 34, of Fort Worth, was arrested on April 4, 2026, on a charge of organized retail theft valued between $2,500 and $30,000. The arrest was made by the Forney Police Department.
According to jail records, the offense took place on April 3, 2026, and the warrant for the arrest was issued by the Fort Worth Police Department. Following her apprehension by Forney authorities, Sharp was transported to the Kaufman County Jail for processing.
She was admitted to the facility at 7:45 p.m. and remains in custody in housing unit C1G-01. Total bail for the charge was set at $15,000, which has been secured through a surety bond. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Arrest Information
Name JESSICA SHARP
Age 34
Date of Birth 06-08-1991
Physical Description Height: 5'08", Weight: 185 lbs, Eyes: Brown, Hair: Black
Booking Date April 4, 2026
Admit Time 7:45 PM
Housing Location C1G-01
Confining Agency Kaufman Co SO
Primary Arresting Agency FORNEY PD
Total Charges 1
Total Bond $15,000.00
Charges
Charge: ORGANIZED RETAIL THEFT >=$2,500<$30K
Bond: $15,000.00 (Surety Bond)
Charging Agency: FORT WORTH PD
Offense Date: 04-03-2026