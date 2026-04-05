Forney Police Assist in Arrest of Fort Worth Retail Theft Suspect

Jessica Sharp, 34, of Fort Worth, was arrested on April 4, 2026, on a charge of organized retail theft valued between $2,500 and $30,000. The arrest was made by the Forney Police Department. According to jail records, the offense took place on April 3, 2026, and the warrant for the arrest was issued...

Forney Police Assist in Arrest of Fort Worth Retail Theft Suspect

Jessica Sharp, 34, of Fort Worth, was arrested on April 4, 2026, on a charge of organized retail theft valued between $2,500 and $30,000. The arrest was made by the Forney Police Department.

According to jail records, the offense took place on April 3, 2026, and the warrant for the arrest was issued by the Fort Worth Police Department. Following her apprehension by Forney authorities, Sharp was transported to the Kaufman County Jail for processing.

She was admitted to the facility at 7:45 p.m. and remains in custody in housing unit C1G-01. Total bail for the charge was set at $15,000, which has been secured through a surety bond. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Arrest Information

Name JESSICA SHARP

Age 34

Date of Birth 06-08-1991

Physical Description Height: 5'08", Weight: 185 lbs, Eyes: Brown, Hair: Black

Booking Date April 4, 2026

Admit Time 7:45 PM

Housing Location C1G-01

Confining Agency Kaufman Co SO

Primary Arresting Agency FORNEY PD

Total Charges 1

Total Bond $15,000.00

Charges

Charge: ORGANIZED RETAIL THEFT >=$2,500<$30K

Bond: $15,000.00 (Surety Bond)

Charging Agency: FORT WORTH PD

Offense Date: 04-03-2026