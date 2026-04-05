Forney Resident Arrested on Aggravated Assault Charge

Published: April 5, 2026 By Rachel Means
Forney Resident Arrested on Aggravated Assault Charge

Matthew Narodowg, 20, of Forney was arrested by the Forney Police Department on April 4, 2026, on a felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. According to arrest records, the incident leading to the charge occurred on April 3, 2026.Following the investigation by the Forney Police Dep...

Forney Resident Arrested on Aggravated Assault Charge

Matthew Narodowg, 20, of Forney was arrested by the Forney Police Department on April 4, 2026, on a felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. According to arrest records, the incident leading to the charge occurred on April 3, 2026.

Arrest and Booking Details

Following the investigation by the Forney Police Department, Narodowg was taken into custody and transported to the Kaufman County jail. He was officially booked into the facility at 6:32 p.m. on April 4, 2026. He is currently being held in housing unit C1C-10 under the supervision of the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office.

Total bail was set at $25,000. The charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon is a serious offense, and the bond is listed as a surety bond. The Forney Police Department served as the primary arresting and charging agency in this matter.

As the legal process moves forward, authorities have not released further details regarding the circumstances surrounding the alleged assault. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Arrest Record

Name MATTHEW NARODOWG

Age 20

Date of Birth10-05-2005

Physical Description Height: 5'09", Weight: 164 lbs, Eyes: BRO, Hair: BLK

Booking Date April 4, 2026

Admit Time6:32 PM

Housing Location C1C-10

Confining Agency Kaufman Co SO

Primary Arresting Agency FORNEY PD - TX1290100

Total Charges 1

Total Bond $25,000.00

Charges

Charge: AGG ASSLT W/DEADLY WEAPON
Bond: $25,000.00 (Surety Bond)
Charging Agency: FORNEY PD
Offense Date: 04-03-2026

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