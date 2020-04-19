FORNEY, Texas — A Forney woman was killed in an Interstate 45 crash late last night, according to the Palmer Police Department.
At 11:57 p.m., on April 18, 2020, the Palmer Police Department responded to a fiery crash near the 260 mile marker on Interstate Highway 45.
Based on preliminary crash investigation, Palmer Police Department Chief John Zaidle says a passenger vehicle was involved in an initial single-vehicle crash. The vehicle came to a rest facing west in the southbound lanes of IH-45 when it was struck by an 18-wheeler, which did not see the vehicle stopped in the roadway.
The passenger vehicle erupted in flames upon impact with the 18-wheeler.
After the fire was extinguished, police say they found two bodies in the passenger vehicle — the driver, a 28-year-old male from Hutchins, Texas, and the passenger, a 29-year-old female from Forney, Texas. The driver of the 18-wheeler sustained minor injuries.
No additional information was available at the time of press.