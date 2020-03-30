KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — A fourth COVID-19 case has been confirmed in Kaufman County, according to Kaufman County officials.
The fourth case, according to Kaufman County, is in the Terrell area.
Just this morning, county officials announced the county's third COVID-19 case in the Crandall area.
Two cases were reported last week in the Forney area and involve a 40-year-old female and a 46-year-old male. Earlier this morning, the City of Forney confirmed the cases were not in their city limits.
Details on the manner of transmission on any of the cases were not released.
As of 11:45 a.m., on Monday, March 30, 2020, the Texas Department of State Health Services confirmed 2,877 COVID-19 cases statewide, with 25,730 tests administered, and 38 COVID-19-related fatalities.