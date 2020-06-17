KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — Kaufman County has confirmed 342 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in an update on June 17, 2020, up from 338 reported on June 16.
278 of those total confirmed cases are presumed recovered, bringing the current presumed active cases to 64, down one from Tuesday's reporting.
Yesterday, Kaufman County reported an additional COVID-19 related death, bringing the county's total to three confirmed COVID-19-related deaths. Kaufman County is also reporting an additional "probable" COVID-19-related death. County officials say these two data sets will remain separate in their reporting.
As of June 16, 2020, the Texas Department of State Health Services reported 4,231 Kaufman County residents have been tested for COVID-19, according to provisional cumulative reporting numbers.
Confirmed COVID-19 case locations with fatalities indicated in brackets (Does not include a geographical indicator for the COVID-19-related death reported as "probable.") : (Represents the general geographical or mailing area and does not specify whether in the city limits or in unincorporated areas of the county. ONLY INCLUDES CASES FOR WHICH REPORTING DATA WAS MADE AVAILABLE BY KAUFMAN COUNTY.)
- Forney/Mesquite — 147 [1] (Note: A small portion of the Mesquite city limits extend into Kaufman County, only this portion is being counted in the Kaufman County reporting numbers. The remainder of the Mesquite city limits is being reported in Dallas County.)
- Terrell — 97 [1]
- Crandall/Talty/Heartland/Combine — 20
- Scurry/Rosser — 6
- Elmo/College Mound/Wills Point — 2
- Kaufman — 49 [1]
- Mabank/Kemp — 21
Gender:
- Male — 164
- Female — 178
Age Ranges of confirmed cases:
- 0-9 — 18
- 10-19 — 25
- 20-29 — 56
- 30-39 — 73
- 40-49 — 75
- 50-59 — 54
- 60-64 — 21
- 65-69 — 9
- 70-74 — 2
- 75-79 — 5
- 80+ — 4
Residents are reminded to continue practicing proper hygiene and social-distancing measures.