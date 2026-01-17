Celebrating Excellence: Forney ISD Students and Educators Shine Bright

Forney Independent School District (ISD) recently celebrated remarkable achievements by its students and educators at the January School Board meeting. A wave of recognition highlighted the dedication and talent of students across various disciplines, showcasing the district's commitment to fostering academic and extracurricular excellence.

Academic All-State Honors

Several Forney ISD students were recognized for their outstanding accomplishments in athletics and academics, earning Academic All-State honors. Athletes from Cross Country (Forney High School and North Forney High School), Tennis (Forney High School), Water Polo (Forney High School), Volleyball (North Forney High School), and Football (both high schools) were commended for their hard work and dedication. "We are proud of the effort you put into both your academics and sports," the district noted, encouraging students to continue striving for greatness.

Students of the Month

During the school board meeting, Malia Yumo and Sasha Murray, the January Students of the Month and active OC Ambassadors, led attendees in the Pledge of Allegiance. Their leadership and commitment to success exemplify the values upheld by Forney ISD.

Thespian Achievements

The recognition extended to the district's talented Thespians, who received honors at the Texas Thespians State Festival and Thespy Contest. These middle school and high school students earned Superior pins and valuable feedback from a panel of judges, with the opportunity to perform at the EdTA National Conference. Furthermore, Ethan Hernandez made history as the first State Thespian Student Ambassador from Forney ISD, being one of only twelve students selected statewide for this prestigious role. The district expressed immense pride in the hard work and dedication displayed by all of its Thespians.

F.A.C.T. Graduates Honored

Nineteen graduates of the Forney Academy to Certify Teachers (F.A.C.T.) were also recognized at the meeting. This program provides innovative pathways to teacher certification, and the graduates' achievements reflect their commitment to becoming outstanding educators. The district thanked them for their perseverance and dedication to the Forney community.

Administrator of the Year

In a notable accomplishment, Jenae Glanton of Forney ISD was named the 2025–2026 Texas Thespians Administrator of the Year. This prestigious award acknowledges leaders who foster an environment where arts education can flourish, empowering both teachers and students to reach their full potential. The district congratulated Jenae on this well-deserved recognition.

CREST Award Recipients

Finally, the district celebrated the recipients of the CREST Award, presented by the Texas School Counselor Association. This honor recognizes school counseling programs that make significant impacts on students’ academic, career, and personal development. Congratulations were extended to Lauren Buerck and Tawanica Newell from Griffin Elementary, Leslie Thomas from Johnson Elementary, and Amber Reese and Stephanie Legates from Rhea Intermediate for their dedication to enhancing the lives of every student they serve.

Through these recognitions, Forney ISD continues to demonstrate its commitment to excellence in education, celebrating the achievements of its students and educators alike.