Kaufman County Woman Arrested on Aggravated Assault Charge

Published: April 11, 2026 By Jeremy Bishop
Kaufman County Woman Arrested on Aggravated Assault Charge

Kristina Kaye Smith, 35, was arrested by the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office on April 10, 2026, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. According to arrest records, the incident leading to the charge occurred on April 9, 2026. The arrest was made by the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Offic...

Kaufman County Woman Arrested on Aggravated Assault Charge

Kristina Kaye Smith, 35, was arrested by the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office on April 10, 2026, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. According to arrest records, the incident leading to the charge occurred on April 9, 2026.

The arrest was made by the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office, which also serves as the charging agency for the offense. Smith was booked into the Kaufman County jail at approximately 2:59 a.m. on April 10.

Following her booking, she was placed in housing unit C1H-02. At the time of this report, total bail for Smith had not been set. She remains in custody at the Kaufman County facility. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Arrest Summary

Name KRISTINA KAYE SMITH

Age 35

Date of Birth 10-05-1990

Physical Description Height: 5'02", Weight: 115 lbs, Eyes: BLU, Hair: BLN

Booking Date April 10, 2026

Admit Time 2:59 AM H

ousing Location C1H-02

Confining Agency Kaufman Co SO

Primary Arresting Agency Kaufman Co SO Kaufman - TX1290000

Total Charges 1

Total Bond Not set

Charges

Charge: AGG ASSLT W/DEADLY WEAPON

Bond: Not set

Charging Agency: Kaufman Co SO Kaufman

Offense Date: 04-09-2026

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