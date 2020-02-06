FORNEY, Texas — One person was airlifted from a major, four-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 80 in Forney on Thursday morning.
The crash occurred at approximately 8:12 a.m. on westbound U.S. Highway 80 underneath the Farm-to-Market (FM) 460/Clements Road overpass — prompting the complete closure of the westbound lanes.
One person was airlifted by CareFlite to Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas, Texas. There has been no word on other injuries.
Two vehicles were towed from the scene.
The Forney Fire Department, Forney Police Department, and CareFlite responded to the crash.
The highway has since reopened.